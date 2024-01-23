Maharashtra: Decomposed body of missing girl found with burn wounds in Thane chawl

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A 13-year-old girl was found killed in an unoccupied room of a chawl in Maharashtra’s Thane while the body of the alleged accused was recovered on the railway tracks in the district, the police said on Tuesday. The highly decomposed body of the girl was found in the chawl in Kalyan taluka on Sunday after some residents experienced some foul smell emanating from the room and complained to the police, the police said.

The girl, who was a student of standard 8, was reported missing by her parents on January 13, after which the Kalyan Police had registered a case of kidnapping, he said.

The girl’s body had burn wounds. Two mobile phones were recovered from the crime scene, the police said.

What did the police investigation reveal?

According to a probe by the police, one of the mobile phones belonged to the 22-year-old man whose body was found on the railway tracks at Shahad by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday, the police said.

It is suspected that the man, who hails from Jalna district, allegedly killed the girl and committed suicide on the railway track, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

