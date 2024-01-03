Divya Pahuja case: 'Gangster's girlfriend used to blackmail accused,' say police on motive of murder

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ex-model Divya Pahuja

Gurugram Police on Wednesday solved the ex-model Divya Pahuja's murder case hours after the matter surfaced. Pahuja, who was the girlfriend of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was shot dead at the hotel in Gurugram. The police said she was killed by the hotel owner identified as Abhijeet Singh. The police arrested the main accused Singh and his two associates - Om Prakash and Hemraj.

In the CCTV footage, two persons were seen taking out the body from the hotel and keeping it in a BMW. Pahuja had come to celebrate New Year with the hotel owner who was her friend.

According to the police, the accused Abhijeet confessed his crime. He told the police during preliminary interrogation that Hotel City Point where they gathered to celebrate New Year belongs to him. Pahuja had some obscene pictures of the accused and she used to blackmail him for money. She used to often take money from Singh for her expenses. The police said quoting Singh this time she demanded a huge amount. Yesterday, the accused had come to Hotel City Point with her and he wanted to delete his obscene photos from her phone but she refused to give the password of her phone which led to scuffling. In anger, Singh shot dead Pahuja.

Later, he called Hemraj and Om Prakash, who were cleaning and reception workers in the hotel. They were told to keep the dead body in the accused's BMW. After this, the accused called his two other associates and gave them his car to dispose of the dead body.

Gangster Sandeep Gadoli was infamous in the Delhi-NCR region. She was his girlfriend. Now, her new friend has been accused of her murder. The deceased was accused in a murder case, said the police. She came on bail from Mumbai jail in July 2023. In 2016, Divya was arrested after an encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in a Mumbai hotel.

Pahuja ditched gangster

Seven years ago, on February 7, 2016, the model who was accused of conspiring with the Gurugram Police to murder her boyfriend gangster Sandeep Gadoli in an alleged fake encounter, was killed by her friend.

(Reported by Sunil Kumar)