Delhi: Teenage girl gangraped by social media friends, accused nabbed from UP's Meerut

Delhi crime news: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in the national capital after being drugged by two men, who were her friends on a social media platform, police said today (February 2). They were arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (February 1) based on a case registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station in Delhi on Wednesday (January 31), the cops added.

According to the FIR filed in the matter, the incident occurred in the South Delhi district on Monday (January 29). The FIR was registered on Wednesday, officials said, adding that the matter came to light after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the two persons on Wednesday.

What was mentioned in the complaint?

The woman in her complaint said that around 1:00 pm on Monday, the men called her at a signalled intersection in Madangir, police said. She claimed that they asked her to sit on their scooter but she refused. The men threatened her with dire consequences and she agreed to travel with them, police said, citing her complaint.

The men took her to Malviya Nagar where they had food. The complainant claimed that the food was laced with drugs and she felt dizzy after having it, they said. On gaining consciousness, she realised that she was sexually assaulted, according to the woman's complaint.

Police said the accused- 19 and 21 years old- have been arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376-D (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

