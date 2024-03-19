Delhi: Drunk man chases wife over domestic row, stabs sister-in-law in neck instead in Alipur

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his sister-in-law to death during a domestic row in the outer Delhi’s Alipur area, an official said on Monday (March 18). The accused was identified as Puran Singh who had a fight with his wife Moni on Friday evening and went after her with a knife, but ended up stabbing his sister-in-law Ritu in the neck, he added. Moni and Ritu were sisters and lived with their husbands in the same house.

How did the crime take place?

On Friday evening, Ritu’s husband Kharju’s leg touched Moni’s leg and the move was noticed by Puran, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

"He (Puran) picked a fight with Moni over this and ran behind her holding a knife. Ritu tried to pacify him, but he stabbed her in the neck due to which she died," he said.

Puran fled from the spot of crime and was nabbed later by a team.

Accused confesses to crime

The accused confessed to his crime and told the police that he was under the influence of alcohol, the DCP said.

