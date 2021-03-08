Chennai: Elderly man held for luring children with chocolates, showing them adult content

Image Source : PTI 68-year-old Chennai man lures minor children with chocolates, forces them to watch porn

A 68-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and was later sent to judicial custody over complaints of showing pornographic content to minor children. The incident was reported from Chennai, where the accused used to lure children with chocolates and then showed porn to them. The police were informed about the incident by the mother of a minor girl, who worked as a caretaker for the accused. The woman, in her complaint, said the man, identified as Pushparaj, gave chocolates to her daughter and later his cell phone for playing games.

Then, he forced the 12-year-old girl to watch porn on the phone. A report claimed that the girl told her mother that the accused had also sexually abused her.

The woman confronted the accused after she learned about the incident, following which she also found pornographic content on his phone.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a complaint against the accused, under the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said the accused had abused three other minors as well.