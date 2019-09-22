Four assailants fire at police team near Akshardham temple, no injuries reported

Image Source : FILE Four assailants fire at police team near Akshardham, no injuries reported

An encounter broke out between Delhi Police and some unidentified criminals near Akshardham Temple on Sunday.

The police team had asked the four unidentified assailants to stop their vehicle when they resorted to firing and later managed to escape. It is learnt that the criminals have escaped towards Geeta Colony and police have launched operations to nab them

No injuries have been reported.

The incident reportedly took place at around 10.45 am on Sunday morning when a team from Mandawali police station had laid a trap to catch a gang who would dupe people of belongings near Akshardham Metro station Foot over bridge.