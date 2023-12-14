Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government set to convene first cabinet meeting today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai during his swearing-in ceremony.

The newly-instated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Chhattisgarh, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is gearing up for its inaugural cabinet meeting, scheduled for Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony witnessed Sai assuming the chief ministerial position on Wednesday, alongside deputy chief ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma. Distinguished figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ramdas Athawale, BJP president J P Nadda, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, marked their presence at the Science College ground, where around 50,000 people gathered for the event.

Following the ceremony, Sai, Sao, and Sharma proceeded to the Mantralaya, performing rituals and officially taking charge. Discussions ensued with state Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and Director General of Police Ashok Juneja. Addressing reporters, Sai conveyed that the first cabinet meeting is slated for Thursday. Expressing gratitude for the success of the swearing-in ceremony, he acknowledged the attendance of prominent dignitaries.

Sai clarified that no decisions were made on the day, reserving the discussions for the upcoming cabinet meeting. An introductory program with department secretaries and a subsequent press briefing are on the agenda for the following day. When questioned about the priorities for the cabinet, Sai referenced the 'Modi ki guarantees' outlined in their poll manifesto, indicating that these promises would be deliberated upon and prioritised.

Having been elected as the BJP legislative party leader on Sunday, Sai outlined the sanctioning of 18 lakh houses for PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries as the first order of business in the state. Additionally, he noted that, on December 25, marking the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, bonus payments against paddy procurement for two years, pending from the previous BJP government (2013–2018), would be disbursed to farmers who had sold their paddy during that period.

Also read | Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh's fourth CM, replaces Bhupesh Baghel