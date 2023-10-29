India TV Chunav Manch: CM Baghel accuses BJP of fear of defeat and misuse of central investigative agencies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at India TV Chunav Manch.

As the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections approached, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel appeared at India TV's Chunav Manch, where he launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the central government, and central investigative agencies. He claimed that these parties have become aware of their impending defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and are resorting to misusing central investigative agencies.

The Chief Minister emphasised his government's achievements, highlighting initiatives that have benefitted the state's residents. He noted that his government waived the loans of farmers, reduced electricity bills by half, empowered women, introduced various schemes for the development of tribal communities, ensured fair prices for tendu leaves, increased minimum support prices for crops, and brought Naxalism under control. The youth in Naxal-affected areas were provided with job opportunities. He stated that their actions speak for themselves, and it is unclear how the BJP plans to compete in the upcoming elections.

Baghel also stated that they fulfilled all the promises made in the previous elections and are now making new commitments. He talked about addressing the issue of language barriers that people from Chhattisgarh face while traveling internationally. They are working on initiatives to resolve this problem. Additionally, Baghel mentioned providing free education from KG to PG in government schools under the next government, emphasising the importance of education in today's era for development.

The upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh promise to be fiercely contested, with parties making significant claims and counterclaims in their bid to secure voters' trust.

Also read | Chunav Manch: Siddharth Nath Singh, Akhilesh Pratap Singh clash, Rahul Gandhi labeled 'seasonal leader'