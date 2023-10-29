Chunav Manch: Siddharth Nath Singh, Akhilesh Pratap Singh clash, Rahul Gandhi labeled 'seasonal leader'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A clash between Siddharth Nath Singh and Akhilesh Pratap Singh at India TV's Chunav Manch.

Amidst the upcoming assembly elections in five states across the country, India TV hosted a significant event, the Chunav Manch, in Chhattisgarh. In attendance were prominent figures, including Siddharth Nath Singh, a former minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, and Akhilesh Pratap Singh representing the Congress. During the event, various questions were raised regarding the state's legislative elections, the Bhupesh Baghel government, and the role of Rahul Gandhi. Siddharth Nath Singh was notably vocal in his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a "seasonal leader."

Siddharth Nath Singh raised several points, referencing unfulfilled promises made by the Congress party. He noted that Congress had pledged to ban alcohol upon forming the government in Chhattisgarh after the 2018 state elections, which has not been entirely implemented. Singh further criticised Congress for not delivering the complete bonus they had assured, the alleged corruption scandals, and the state of the liquor trade. He also accused key players involved in corruption scandals of being in close proximity to the Chief Minister and imprisoned.

Singh highlighted that even leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are out on bail, raising questions about why bail was denied to those accused of corruption if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was incorrect. Furthermore, he dismissed concerns about the timing of the Ram Temple construction, emphasizing that the foundation stone was laid on a specific date, and leaders from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party hadn't visited the site since.

In response, Akhilesh Pratap Singh defended Rahul Gandhi, stating that those who engage in "Mann Ki Baat" never visit the poor but prefer to keep a distance of 500 meters from the common people. He defended the Bhupesh Baghel government's implementation of government schemes and its efforts to benefit the poor and farmers. Regarding corruption allegations, Akhilesh Singh criticized the BJP, labeling them as a party that propagates falsehoods. He mentioned that no one can enter the frame of Narendra Modi's photos but claimed that the BJP leaders take photos of themselves with Modi. He asserted that his party had fulfilled 96% of their promises.