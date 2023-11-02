Chhattisgarh: ED seizes courier carrying Rs 4.92 cr cash sent by Mahadev APP for influencing election

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ED achieves major success by intercepting a huge cash in the poll-bound state

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday seized a courier carrying Rs 3.12 cr cash which was sent by the promoters of Mahadev APP for allegedly influencing assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. The central probe agency also recovered Rs 1.8 crore case from a house in Bhilai. The agency succeeded in seizing a total Rs 4.92 crores which was sent in Chhattisgarh allegedly to influence the elections in the state.

“Acting on an intelligence input that a large amount of cash is being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev APP in relation to assembly elections. A search operation has been going on since the afternoon of 2.11.2023 (Thursday),” a statement released by ED read.

ED has successfully intercepted a Courier of the Mahadev APP which was sent from UAE especially, to deliver a large amount of cash for the electioneering expenses of a political party, it added.

“ED intercepted the Courier at a Hotel in Raipur and seized Rs 3.12 crore cash from a vehicle. Furthermore, cash of Rs 1.8 crore was found at a hideout in Bhilai. A few benami bank accounts of Mahadev APP were also identified in which around Rs 10 crore is stationed. The role of some government servants in this latest delivery is suspected,” it added.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections will be held in two phases - November 7 and 17 and the results will be declared on December 3 by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

