Chhattisgarh: CRPF commando, deployed on poll duty, injured in Naxal-planted IED blast in Sukma

A CoBRA commando, an elite unit of CRPF, who was on poll duty, sustained injuries on Tuesday (November 7) in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district as the voting for the Assembly elections got underway in the region, the police said. The incident occurred when a joint team of CRPF and Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Tondamarka camp towards Elmagunda village for security deployment during the polls, a senior police official said.

How did the incident take place?

The injured commando was identified as Inspector Shrikant who belonged to CoBRA 206th battalion and inadvertently stepped over the IED during patrolling, planted by the Naxalites. The incident led to an explosion which caused him injuries, the official said.

The region falls under the Konta Assembly segment which is among 20 constituencies going for polls today in the first phase of the two-phased elections for the 90-member Assembly.

Two IED blasts in two days

Earlier yesterday, on the eve of polling, an IED (improvised explosive device) blast left a BSF (Border Security Force) constable and two members of a polling team injured in Kanker. The incident transpired as a joint party comprising of BSF personnel and District Force members were en route from Camp Marbeda to the Rengaghati Rengagondi polling station, along with four polling teams dispatched from the Chhotebetiya police station in the Kanker district.

"A BSF constable and 2 polling team members were injured in an IED blast that took place in Kanker today. A joint party of BSF and District Force was going from Camp Marbeda to Rengaghati Rengagondi polling station with 4 polling teams from Chhotebetiya police station of district Kanker. Injured are undergoing treatment and their condition is normal," the police said.

The state's 90-member Assembly is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, the results of which will be declared on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)