Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home through postal ballots

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Persons above 80 years of age, some PwDs can vote from home

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that it will provide a postal ballot facility at home for persons above 80 years of age and those with more than 40 per cent disability in the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a press conference in Raipur, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that there are more than 2 lakh voters above the age of 80 in the state. "Voters above the age of 80 years will have the facility to cast their votes from home and the same facility will be available to persons with disabilities (more than 40 per cent). For this, they have to fill form 12D within five days of notification of the election," Kumar said.

Voters to get pick-up and drop facility

He further said that these voters will also be provided with a pick-up and drop-off facility to the polling stations.

The Election Commissioner said that an extensive campaign will be conducted to register individuals who were previously excluded as voters, especially focusing on five particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) during the ongoing special summary revision (SSR)-2. The special summary revision of electoral rolls has been extended until September 11, he added.

Kumar said that the concerned administrative and law enforcement authorities have been instructed to ensure that 105 check posts in the state are operational and equipped with CCTV cameras. This measure aims to curb the unauthorized transportation of liquor, cash, freebies, and drugs during the elections.

An ECI team headed by Kumar held meetings with political parties, law enforcement agencies, district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) as well as the state's chief secretary and director general of police and other officials during the last two days in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh has 1.97 crore voters

Kumar further informed Chhattisgarh has 1.97 crore voters, comprising 98.5 lakh women and 98.2 lakh men and 762 transgenders. Of the total voters, 4.43 lakh are first-timers, 2,948 are centenarians, 1.47 lakh are persons with disabilities (PwD), 2.02 lakh voters are in the 80-plus age segment and 19,854 are service votes, he said.

"An intensive drive will be carried out to enrol left over electors belonging from five PVTGs- Abhujmaria, Kamar, Pahadi Korwa, Birhor and Baiga. These PVTGs have a population of 1.80 lakh and of them 1.15 lakh are over 18 years of age but only 1.13 lakh have been enrolled as voters," he said.

He said that in the state, there are a total of 24,109 polling booths. Among them, 900 booths will be managed by women staff and security personnel, referred to as "sangwari" booths. Additionally, 90 booths will be managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). All polling booths will have facilities like toilets, wheelchairs, etc, he added.

The elections to the 90-member assembly in Chhattisgarh are slated for later this year. The legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh will end on January 3. In 2018, the Congress secured a massive victory by winning 68 seats out of 90 in the state while the BJP secured 16.

Also Read: 'Congress' biggest challenge in Chhattisgarh is not BJP, but...': CM Bhupesh Baghel

Also Read: Chhattisgarh elections: Congress likely to release list of candidates in first week of September, say sources

(With PTI inputs)