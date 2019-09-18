Vande Bharat Express between Delhi-Katra to begin from Navratras

Indian Railways has brought good news for all those people planning to visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during Navaratas. Indian Railways is all set to begin Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express ahead of Durga Puja, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Piyush Goyal took Twitter to confirm the news.

मुझे यह सूचित करते हुए अत्यंत खुशी हो रही है कि, आधुनिकतम और मेक इन इंडिया के तहत बनी दूसरी वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस का नई दिल्ली से माँ वैष्णो देवी के पावन स्थल कटरा तक ट्रायल रन पूरा हो चुका है और माता के भक्तों के लिए यह ट्रेन नवरात्रो में शुरू कर दी जाएगी।



Trials of Vande Bharat Express, which will run on the high traffic Delhi-Katra route, have been finished, Indian Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav had said on Tuesday.

"It will be a gift to pilgrims and it will ply in Navratras. We are trying to upgrade our busy routes. Similar trains for Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes will be ready by December 2021," said Yadav.

The Delhi-Katra route was chosen by the Railway Board in a bid to capitalise on the high traffic volume owing to the Vaishno Devi temple pilgrimage.

The high-speed train, which currently offers only chair car service, will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on the way to the Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the present 12 hours.

"40 Vande Bharat trains will come out by 2022. New specifications are being worked on. There would be transparency, it will be a 'Make in India' project," Yadav further said.

The first Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 was launched on the Delhi-Varanasi route.

