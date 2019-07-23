Image Source : ANI Vande Bharat Express will reduce Delhi-Katra travel time to just 8 hours

Vande Bharat Express Monday completed its first test run between Delhi-Jammu-Katra at a record speed of 130 kilometres per hour. The high-speed new Vande Bharat Express on Delhi-Katra route covered the distance in eight hours.

The train departed for Katra at 6.00 in the morning and reached Jammu Tawi Railway Station at around 12 noon, followed by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station at 2.04 pm. Thereafter, the Vande Bharat Express train departed from Katra at 3 pm.

The Vande Bharat Express, hence, successfully achieved its target by completing the journey from Delhi to Katra in eight hours. Currently, a superfast train takes about 12 hours to reach the destination.

Earlier, Rajdhani Express was the fastest train that clocked 12-14 hours travel time between the two cities. The distance between Delhi and Katra is about 600 km.

