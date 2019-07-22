Monday, July 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi to Katra: Vande Bharat Express flagged off for trial run, services to begin soon

Delhi to Katra: Vande Bharat Express flagged off for trial run, services to begin soon

In a gift to the devotees, the Indian Railways has come up with a second Vande Bharat Express train, which will run between Delhi and Katra. Vande Bharat Express made its maiden trial run on Monday after it departed for Katra at 6.00 in the morning. The official run of the Vande Bharat Express train is expected next month.

Atul Bhatia Atul Bhatia
New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2019 10:43 IST
Delhi to Katra: Vande Bharat Express flagged off for trial
Image Source : PTI

Delhi to Katra: Vande Bharat Express flagged off for trial run, services to begin soon

The trial run of the second Vande Bharat Express train began on Monday. The train departed for Katra at 6.00 in the morning and is slated to reach Katra at 2 pm the same day. Thereafter, the Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Katra at 3 pm to arrive at the national capital at 11 pm.

The Railway Board had decided to run the indigenously built high-speed train between Delhi and Katra, which is the base for the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The decision came after the success of the train, now plying between New Delhi and Varanasi after completing over 1.5 lakh running kms in 5 months.

ALSO READ: Vande Bharat Express successfully completes its second trial run from Delhi to Kanpur

Indian Railways' gift to the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi is expected to run from next month. The train, capable of running at a speed of 200 kmph, will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Katra by over 5 hours.

ALSO READ: Next month: Delhi to Katra within 8 hours, second Vande Bharat Express launch soon

WATCH VIDEO: Train 18 renamed Vande Bharat Express, know more about India's fastest train

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWhy Yogi is the 'encounter man' in UP? Next StoryMaharashtra: Muslim youths threatened after they refuse to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'  