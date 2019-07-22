Image Source : PTI Delhi to Katra: Vande Bharat Express flagged off for trial run, services to begin soon

The trial run of the second Vande Bharat Express train began on Monday. The train departed for Katra at 6.00 in the morning and is slated to reach Katra at 2 pm the same day. Thereafter, the Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Katra at 3 pm to arrive at the national capital at 11 pm.

Delhi-Katra trial run of Vande Bharat Express begins. First train on trial run flagged off today via @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/bktpCERGQh — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) July 22, 2019

The Railway Board had decided to run the indigenously built high-speed train between Delhi and Katra, which is the base for the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The decision came after the success of the train, now plying between New Delhi and Varanasi after completing over 1.5 lakh running kms in 5 months.

#VandeBharat Express flagged off for trial run from Delhi to Katra pic.twitter.com/xA80yG1bfO — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 22, 2019

Indian Railways' gift to the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi is expected to run from next month. The train, capable of running at a speed of 200 kmph, will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Katra by over 5 hours.

