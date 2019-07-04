Vande Bharat Express successfully completes its second trial run from Delhi to Kanpur

Image Source : ANI Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express, an indigenously developed semi-high speed intercity train, successfully completed its second trial run, from Delhi to Kanpur, on Thursday.

The train comes fitted with the best amenities including high-speed on-board WiFi, GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points and a climate control system that automatically adjusts the temperature.

In May, Vande Bharat Express completed one lakh running kilometres without missing a single trip.

"The Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi to Varanasi on February 15, clocked one lakh running kilometres on Wednesday without missing a single trip in the last three months," a senior Railway Ministry official told IANS.

On its first day, on February 15, the train had suffered a breakdown near Kanpur during its return journey from Varanasi.

The train, which began its first commercial run from February 17, will soon start replacing Shatabdi Express trains.

Where high-speed train has been manufactured?

The high-speed train has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

The 16-coach train has two executive compartments with 52 seats each and trailer coaches with 78 seats each. The executive class coaches have rotating seats to match the direction of the train.