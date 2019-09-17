Image Source : PTI Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express to begin before festival season: Railway Board Chairman

The second Vande Bharat Express, which will run on the high traffic Delhi-Katra route, will begin operations before the festival season, Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Yadav said on Tuesday.

The Delhi-Katra route was chosen by the Railway Board in a bid to capitalise on the high traffic volume owing to the Vaishno Devi temple pilgrimage, they said.

The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours.

The first Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 was launched on the Delhi-Varanasi route.

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat Express will reduce Delhi-Katra travel time to just 8 hours

ALSO READ | Delhi to Katra: Vande Bharat Express flagged off for trial run, services to begin soon

ALSO READ | Major tragedy averted after trains come face to face in Vellore