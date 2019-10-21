Image Source : IRCTC TO COMPENSATE TEJAS Attention! IRCTC to pay around Rs 1.62 lakh to 950 passengers as compensation for Tejas Express delay

IRCTC Alert! Indian Railway subsidiary IRCTC to pay around Rs 1.64 lakh to passengers as compensation through its insurance companies for over more than three hours delay of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on October 19

Delay of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on October 19 has cost IRCTC around Rs 1.62 lakh, a first in the history of Indian Railways.

The train started from Lucknow at around 9.55 am instead of its scheduled departure time at 6.10 am and reached New Delhi at around 3.40 pm instead of 12.25 pm. It departed from New Delhi at around 5.30 pm instead of 3.35 pm and reached Lucknow at around 11.30 pm instead of scheduled at 10.05 pm. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the railway stations.

While from Lucknow to Delhi there were 450 passengers who will get Rs 250 as compensation each, from Delhi to Lucknow there were around 500 passengers who will be paid Rs 100 each, the official said.

One of the officials also said that each passenger can avail the compensation through a link of the insurer which has been provided with every ticket of the Tejas Express.

He also said that the delay on October 19 had been caused by a derailment near Kanpur.

Since it began commercial operations from October six for six days a week, the train has maintained a tight schedule. On October 20, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas reached 24 minutes late while the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas arrived right on time.

Under IRCTC's policy, an amount of Rs 100 will be paid in case the delay is for over an hour and Rs 250 for delay of over two hours, the IRCTC said ahead of the launch of its first train.

This travel insurance also includes a cover of Rs 1 lakh against household theft and robbery during travel period of the passengers, again a first for those travelling onboard trains.

