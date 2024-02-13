Unemployment rate in urban areas falls to 6.50 per cent in Q3

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Unemployment

The unemployment rate in urban areas of India for individuals aged 15 years and above dropped to 6.5 per cent during October–December 2023, down from 7.2 per cent in the same period last year, according to government data released on Monday.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), initiated in April 2017 for more frequent labour force data, reported that the unemployment rate for males decreased from 6.5 per cent to 5.8 per cent, and for females from 9.6 per cent to 8.6 per cent during this period.

"For males, UR (unemployment rate) decreased from 6.5 per cent in October-December 2022 to 5.8 per cent in October-December 2023, while for females, UR decreased from 9.6 per cent in October-December 2022 to 8.6 per cent in October-December 2023," PLFS quarterly bulletin said.

Additionally, the worker population ratio (WPR) in urban areas increased from 44.7 per cent to 46.6 per cent, with the male ratio rising from 68.6 per cent to 69.8 per cent and the female ratio from 20.2 per cent to 22.9 per cent.

The labour force participation rate in urban areas rose from 48.2 per cent to 49.9 per cent for individuals aged 15 years and older during the specified period.

(With PTI inputs)

