Stock markets quote flat after positive beginning in early trade, Rupee rises against dollar

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices witnessed growth on Wednesday following a rally in global markets. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 181.6 points to 65,124 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 49 points to 19,455.70 points.

However, later both benchmark indices were trading flat in highly volatile trade amid mixed cues from Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Wipro, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were the major gainers.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were quoting lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Tuesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.07 per cent to USD 81.67 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 497.21 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Rupee rises against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid a muted trend in domestic equities and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market. Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.25 against the dollar and then touched an early high of 83.23, registering a gain of 4 paise over its previous close.

