Stock markets fall on final trading day, gain nearly 20 per cent in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Stock markets update: As investors preferred profit-taking after the recent sharp rally, equity indices benchmark Sensex and Nifty declined on the last trading day of 2023, wrapping up a record-setting year with benchmarks surging by up to 20 per cent. After a five-day winning run, selling pressure emerged in energy, banking and IT counters on Friday, which dragged indices lower, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 170.12 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 72,240.26 after a weak beginning to the trade. During the day, it dropped 327.74 points or 0.45 per cent to 72,082.64. The wider gauge Nifty declined 47.30 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 21,731.40. In intra-day trade, the index slipped 101.8 points or 0.46 per cent to 21,676.90.

In 2023, the BSE benchmark jumped 11,399.52 points or 18.73 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 3,626.1 points or 20 per cent. In a memorable year for the equity market, Dalal Street investors added a whopping Rs 81.90 lakh crore to their wealth in 2023 as a raft of positive factors powered a stellar rally in stocks.

Rupee settles flat against US dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee paired all its early gains to end on a flat note at 83.20 (provisional) against the US dollar amid increased month-end dollar demand from importers and volatile crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.14 and touched the peak of 83.10 and hit the lowest level of 83.22 against the greenback during intra-day deals. The local unit closed the session at Thursday's closing level of 83.20 (provisional) against the dollar.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Indian economy, domestic financial system remain resilient on strong macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI

Latest Business News