Stock market update: Sensex climbs 273 points to 74,957; Nifty advances 83 points

The Indian stock market witnessed a positive start on Wednesday, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, making significant gains in early trade. The Sensex, India’s key equity index, surged by 273.65 points to reach 74,957.35 in early trading hours. This upward movement indicates a strong opening for the stock market. In tandem with the Sensex, the Nifty, representing the broader market sentiment, advanced by 83.85 points to reach 22,726.60 during early trading sessions.

The early gains in both the Sensex and Nifty reflect the prevailing positive sentiment among investors in the Indian stock market.