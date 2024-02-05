Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Tata Motors climbs 6 per cent, Paytm plunges 10 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSE building

The BSE Sensex rose by 193.43 points, reaching 72,279.06 in early trade, while the Nifty gained 51.15 points, reaching 21,904.95.

Major gainers on the Nifty included Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Britannia, Eicher Motors, and Cipla. On the flip side, UPL, SBI, ONGC, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were among the major losers for the day.

Tata Motors saw a 6 per cent jump after reporting a twofold increase in net profit at Rs 7,100 crore for the December 2023 quarter. Other major gainers among Sensex firms included Sun Pharma, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Consultancy Services.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and IndusInd Bank faced some decline. In the global market scenario, Tokyo was in the green, while Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong reported lower figures. The US markets closed positively on Friday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.32 per cent to USD 77.58 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) displayed positive activity by buying equities worth Rs 70.69 crore on Friday. In the previous session, the BSE benchmark climbed 440.33 points (0.61 per cent), settling at 72,085.63, and the Nifty saw an increase of 156.35 points (0.72 per cent), reaching 21,853.80.

(With PTI inputs)

