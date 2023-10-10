Sensex surges over 300 points to 65,822, Nifty reaches 19,596 in opening trade

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building

Indian domestic equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, made a promising start, buoyed by the global stock market's recovery. Simultaneously, concerns over the ongoing military conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas contributed to an increase in oil prices. As of the latest data available, the S&P BSE Sensex showed an uptick of 230.75 points or 0.35%, reaching 65,743.14, while the NSE Nifty recorded a gain of 65.4 points or 0.34%, standing at 19,577.75.

The positive trend extended to the broader market, with the Nifty Mid Cap 100 and Small Cap 100 indices also opening on a positive note. Investors are closely monitoring these developments as they navigate the day's trading activity in the Indian equity markets.

Green opening for broader market indices

With the exception of India Vix, all broader market indices opened on a positive note. Nifty Smallcap 250 led the way with a 0.82% gain, followed by Nifty Microcap 250, which surged 1.06%. Other notable performers included Nifty Smallcap 100 (0.79%), Nifty Midsmallcap 400 (0.74%), Nifty Midcap 100 (0.71%), and Nifty Smallcap 50 (0.65%).

Sectoral performance

In terms of sectors, the Nifty Healthcare Index was the only one trading in negative territory during the morning session. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank gained 1.29%, Nifty Metal rose 0.90%, Nifty Auto increased by 0.75%, Nifty Realty climbed 0.73%, and Nifty Media registered a 0.70% uptick.

Top gainers in morning session

Adani Ports led the morning session's top gainers, with the stock surging over 2.50% after experiencing a more than 5% decline amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict. Other prominent gainers in the morning session included Tata Motors, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, ONGC, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, and HDFC Life.

Stocks in the red

Conversely, several stocks traded in the red during the opening session. Notable names in this category included Dr. Reddy's, TCS, Cipla, Divis Lab, Asian Paints, Infosys, Sun Pharma, and Britannia.

