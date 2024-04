Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

In a tumultuous trading session, India’s benchmark indices faced significant losses on Tuesday, with the Sensex plummeting by 550 points. The Nifty50 also witnessed a sharp decline, slipping below the critical 22,150 level. Amid the market downturn, prominent stocks felt the pressure, with Vodafone Idea witnessing a 3% decline and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) experiencing a 2% drop in their respective share prices.