Rs 2,000 notes denomination valuing Rs 3.14 lakh crore returned to banks: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 1 said Rs 3.14 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes, or 88% available for use, have returned to the financial framework as on July 31. Thus, Rs 2,000 banknotes available for use as at the end of business on July 31 stayed at Rs 0.42 lakh crore, the release said.

According to the release, 13% of the total notes returned from circulation have been converted into other denominations, while 87 percent of the notes have been used as deposits.

More details are awaited...

