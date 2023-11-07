Markets decline in early trade after 3 days of rally

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday after three days of rally. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 216.73 points to 64,741.96 while the Nifty slipped 63.05 points to 19,348.70. Among the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Larsen and Toubro were the major laggards whereas Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma were the major gainers.

Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory in the Asian markets.

The US markets ended with marginal gains on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.49 per cent to USD 84.76 a barrel.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 549.37 crore on Monday.

The BSE benchmark jumped 594.91 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 64,958.69 on Monday. The broader Nifty climbed 181.15 points or 0.94 per cent to 19,411.75.

Rupee falls against dollar

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.26 against the US dollar in the morning session on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said a negative trend in domestic equities also weighed on the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.23 then touched 83.26 against the American currency, registering a decline of 5 paise over its previous close.

