Market closing: Sensex and Nifty experience declines amidst F&O volatility, weak global indicators

The domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, relinquished their initial gains to end the day on a lower note. The trading session was marked by volatility associated with the expiry of futures and options (F&O) contracts, as well as the influence of weakened global cues.

The Nifty 50 index concluded at 19,523.55, reflecting a decrease of 192.90 points, or 0.98 percent. Similarly, the 30-share BSE Sensex registered a decline of 517.54 points, or 0.78 percent, settling at 65,601.15.

These fluctuations in the Indian stock market were driven by factors such as F&O contract expiration and the impact of global economic conditions, demonstrating the influence of both domestic and international factors on India's financial landscape.

