Ashwin Suryakant Dani, the co-founder of Asian Paints Ltd died on September 28 at 79. Dani was an Indian billionaire businessman, who served as the the non-executive chairman of India's largest paint company (Asian company) with operations in 16 countries. According to reports, he was the second-generation scion of the family that co-founded the company.

