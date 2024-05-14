Want to increase lifespan of your refrigerator? 5 effective maintenance tips to follow

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 easy maintenance tips to increase lifespan of refrigerator

Refrigerators are essential appliances in our homes, responsible for keeping our food fresh and safe. However, they often go unnoticed until something goes wrong. To ensure your refrigerator runs efficiently and lasts longer, regular maintenance is key. From keeping the coils clean to setting the right temperature, here are five effective tips to help you extend the lifespan of your refrigerator.

1. Keep the Coils Clean

The condenser coils, located either at the back or beneath the refrigerator, play a crucial role in cooling. Over time, these coils can get covered in dust and debris, making the refrigerator work harder to cool down. Cleaning the coils every six months with a vacuum cleaner or a coil brush can improve efficiency and prevent overheating.

2. Cheque the Door Seals

The door seals, or gaskets, ensure that the cold air stays inside the refrigerator. If these seals are loose or cracked, your refrigerator will have to work harder to maintain the temperature, leading to increased wear and tear. Regularly inspect the seals and clean them with a mixture of baking soda and water. If they are damaged, replace them promptly to maintain efficiency.

3. Set the Right Temperature

Keeping your refrigerator at the right temperature is essential for both energy efficiency and food safety. The ideal temperature for the refrigerator compartment is between 37°F (3°C) and 40°F (4°C), while the freezer should be at 0°F (-18°C). Avoid setting the temperature too low as it can cause unnecessary strain on the compressor.

4. Don't Overload the Refrigerator

Overloading your refrigerator can block air vents and reduce the circulation of cool air, making it harder for the appliance to maintain the right temperature. Ensure that there is enough space for air to flow freely around the food items. Organising your refrigerator efficiently not only helps in maintaining the temperature but also makes it easier to find items.

5. Defrost the Freezer Regularly

If your refrigerator does not have an automatic defrost function, it's important to defrost the freezer periodically. Ice buildup can reduce the efficiency of your refrigerator and increase energy consumption. Defrost the freezer when the ice buildup reaches about a quarter-inch thick. Turn off the refrigerator, remove all items, and let the ice melt naturally, or use warm water to speed up the process.

Regular maintenance is essential for keeping your refrigerator running smoothly and extending its lifespan. By following all the above-mentioned tips, you can ensure your refrigerator remains efficient and reliable for years to come. A little effort can go a long way in saving you from costly repairs and early replacements.

