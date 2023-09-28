Realty space emerging as new investment avenue amid shifts in demand

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Construction of a tall building.

The real estate sector in India is witnessing a profound transformation. A series of investment trends are reshaping the sector including sustainability initiatives to technology integration. These trends are redefining how investors view and approach the market. Additionally, shifts in demographics and consumer preferences are influencing the types of properties in demand.

Here, we delve into the top investment trends driving India's real estate market in 2023

1) Co-living and Co-working Spaces - The real estate market has traditionally been an appealing financial option, providing both security as well as an opportunity for big profits. The industry has seen substantial modifications in recent years as a result of population shifts, urbanization, regulatory changes, and technology improvements.

As cities continue to develop, there is a greater desire for accommodating and shared living as well as working areas. In India's main towns and cities, communal housing and co-working spaces formats are growing, catering to the requirements of pupils, recent graduates as well as entrepreneurs. In the changing real estate market, putting money into well-located homes that may be turned into co-living or co-working spaces provides an appealing option.

2) Affordable housing - The government continues to prioritise affordable housing, with programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) promoting the building of inexpensive housing complexes.

3) Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities gain momentum - This category provides investors with a steady market since demand for inexpensive housing remains high across India, particularly in tier II and III cities.

4) Technology integration - Technology is revolutionising the way real estate operates in India. Investors may look for chances in firms that specialise in savvy plumbing systems as well as developers that include these elements into their projects. Investors might look into real estate developments that caters to such demand.

5) Sustainability takes center stage - Investors are increasingly prioritising sustainability in their real estate ventures. With a growing awareness of environmental concerns, green and eco-friendly properties are gaining traction.

