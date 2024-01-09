IndiGo hikes seat-selection charge up to Rs 2,000 in select categories | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mumbai: IndiGo, the largest carrier in India, has raised its seat-selection charges by upto Rs 2000. With the airline hiking the charges, passengers will now need to pay up to Rs 2,000 for selecting front seats with extra legroom.

Airlines often offer passengers the option to select specific seats with additional features, such as more legroom, proximity to exits, or other amenities, for an extra fee. This allows passengers to customize their flying experience based on their preferences and priorities. Airlines use this as a revenue-generating strategy, offering passengers the choice to pay for enhanced comfort or convenience during their journey.

Here's is revised charges

The charges started reflecting on airline's website. The seat-selection charges on IndiGo, which previously varied from Rs 150 to Rs 1500, have been updated and now fall within the range of Rs 150 to Rs 2000. IndiGo designates certain seats as "XL," offering additional legroom or, in the case of first-row seats, the convenience of early deplaning.

According to the fees and charges outlined on the airline's website, opting for a window or aisle seat in the front row of an A321 aircraft, which accommodates 232 seats, will be priced at Rs 2,000. Meanwhile, selecting the middle seat in the same area incurs a charge of Rs 1,500.

The charges are the same for these seats in an A321 plane that has 222 seats and in an A320 aircraft having 186 seats. The same tariff is applicable for selecting these seats in an A320 aircraft with 180 seats, according to the airline's website. In the case of ATR planes, the charge for seat selection is up to Rs 500.

Aviation analyst Ameya Joshi said that the airline has raised the seat selection charge for front-row seats with extra legroom to a maximum of Rs 2,000. Previously, this charge was up to Rs 1,500.

There has been no immediate response from IndiGo regarding the increase in seat selection charges to Rs 2,000. Information about changes in charges for selecting seats in other rows is not immediately available.

IndiGo removes fuel charge

Last week, the airline withdrew the fuel charge that was collected from passengers, a move that will reduce airfares by up to Rs 1,000 on certain long routes.

The fuel charge had been introduced in October 2023, following a surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. With recent reduction in ATF prices, IndiGo withdrew the charge. The quantum of the fuel charge varied from Rs 300 to up to Rs 1,000, depending on the distance.

(With PTI inputs)

