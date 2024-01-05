Weather update: Indigo flight operations hit in Jaipur, Patna, and Amritsar amid dense fog

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE According to the information, visibility on Friday fell to 150 meters, which is considered moderate for flight operations.

Weather update: Indigo flight operations in three cities i.e, Jaipur, Patna and Amritsar have been affected due to severe fog in northern India, the low cost airline said its post on X today (January 5).

According to the information, visibility on Friday fell to 150 meters, which is considered moderate for flight operations.

Airlines have requested passengers to keep a check on the status of flights on airline websites before leaving for the airport. Passengers who arrived at the airport but were not aware of the delays were seen sitting on the floors and waiting for an update from the airline.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ:​ Air India Express announces direct flights to Ayodhya from THESE cities | Check timings

ALSO READ:​ 80 flights, several trains delayed after dense fog envelopes Delhi