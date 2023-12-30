80 flights, several trains delayed after dense fog envelopes Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Several flights, trains delayed after dense fog envelopes Delhi

As many as 80 flights were delayed on Saturday due to a layer of dense fog that has continued to blanket the Delhi skies for the last few days, informed sources at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Meanwhile, several trains were also delayed as fog reduced the visibility affecting the schedule of trains and flights.

"I am going to Mata Vaishno Devi and our train is late by more than two hours. Our train was supposed to arrive at 5.30 but it hasn't arrived yet," said a passenger set to board a train from the New Delhi Railway Station.

Several flights were delayed while no news of any cancellations has been received yet.

Meanwhile, dense fog surrounded several states of North India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the visibility remained less than 50 metres in some areas, affecting normal life and commuting. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold day warning on December 31 in Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, the cold will increase further in these states from January 5, 2024. There will be no respite from the harsh cold till January 11. The weatherman had predicted a light rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours.

