IndiGo removes fuel charge on tickets following reduction in ATF prices

New Delhi: IndiGo on Thursday said it has removed fuel charge on tickets, nearly three months after introducing the levy in response to a spike in jet fuel prices. The fuel charge was applicable on the airline's domestic and international routes.

The airline said the fuel charge has been withdrawn with effect from Thursday (January 4) due to the recent reduction in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

Fuel charges withdrawn

"IndiGo, India's leading airline, is pleased to announce the removal of fuel charge applicable on its domestic and international routes, effective January 04, 2024. The fuel charge was introduced in October 2023, following a surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. With the recent reduction in ATF prices, IndiGo is withdrawing the charge," said the airline spokesperson.

IndiGo mentioned that considering the dynamic nature of ATF prices, they will continue to adjust fares accordingly. "As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions. IndiGo remains committed to its promise of providing of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel for our customers," it added.

IndiGo introduces fuel charge

The fuel charge was introduced by the airline on domestic and international routes from October 6, 2023.

The decision was taken following the significant increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. ATF accounts for a substantial portion of an airline's operating expenses, necessitating fare adjustment to address such a cost surge.

