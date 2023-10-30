Monday, October 30, 2023
     
India TV Poll: Will the sudden surge in onion prices spoil the festive season? Know here

The surge in onion prices during the festive season sparks concerns, with a rapid increase from 20–30 rupees per kilogram to 70–80 rupees per kilogram in just one week. India TV conducts a poll to understand the public's perception of how these rising onion prices may affect the festive spirit.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2023 19:26 IST
India TV Poll
India TV Poll: Will the sudden surge in onion prices spoil the festive season?

The sudden surge in onion prices has become a matter of concern, especially during the festive season. While tomatoes caused a stir earlier this year, onions are now in the spotlight. Prices have jumped from a mere 20-30 rupees per kilogram to a whopping 70-80 rupees per kilogram in just one week. India TV conducted a poll to gauge the opinion of the general public on whether the sudden rise in onion prices would dampen the festive spirit.

Key Findings from the Poll

A total of 7,388 users participated in India TV's onion price poll. The results reveal that nearly 61 % of respondents believe that expensive onions won't dull the festive spirit. Conversely, around 36% of participants think that the festival might be affected by the rising onion prices, while 3% chose not to offer an opinion on the matter.

India TV Poll

India TV Poll: Will the sudden surge in onion prices spoil the festive season? Know here

Onion prices reach 80–90 rupees per kilogram

Presently, onion prices in retail markets have surged to 80 rupees per kilogram. This price hike is affecting the common man's budget significantly. Retailers report that people who used to buy 2 kilos, 2.5 kilos, or 3 kilos of onions are now settling for just half a kilo or 1 kilo. Nagpur's traders explain that a poor onion crop in the previous season due to adverse weather conditions led to low-quality onions entering the market. In typical times, the market would receive about 25–30 trucks of onions daily. This has dwindled to 10–15 trucks per day. Each truck carries approximately 10 tons of onions, resulting in a daily supply of 1,200 to 1,500 tons of onions to the market.

As rising onion prices grab attention and impact the budgets of many households, the public remains divided on whether these soaring costs will put a damper on their festive celebrations.

