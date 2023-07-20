India's semiconductor mission progressing at very fast pace, says Union Minister as India signs MoU with Japan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw signs an agreement with Japans Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura to develop the semiconductor ecosystem including research and manufacturing, in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India's semiconductor mission is progressing at a very fast pace and step-by-step milestones are being achieved.

Further speaking on India's semiconductor program, the Union Minister said, "Today, Japan and India signed a memorandum of co-operation for semiconductor development, manufacturing, research, design and talent development."

The agreement was signed between Vaishnaw and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura in the national capital.

"Japan and India have signed a memorandum for semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development and to bring resilience in the semiconductor supply chain," Vaishnaw said.

The nations will create "implementation organisation" that will work on government-to-government and industry-to-industry cooperation, Vaishnaw added.

