Go First crisis deepens as 500 pilots quit, more employees leave: Report

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has been grounded since April 2022 due to financial difficulties. The airline has been struggling to find a buyer, and as a result, many of its employees have quit. According to sources, 500 of the 600 Go First pilots have quit and joined other airlines, leaving the airline with only 100 pilots. Other employees, including cabin crew and aircraft maintenance engineers, have also quit. As of now, Go First has only about 3,000 employees, down from 4,200 in July.

The airline's financial problems have been compounded by the delay in its revival. Go First had invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from potential buyers in July, but the deadline for submitting EOIs has been extended to September 8. This has further frustrated employees, who are worried about their future.

It is unclear when Go First will be able to resume operations. The airline has said that it is still in talks with potential buyers, but it is possible that it may not be able to find a buyer and may be forced to shut down.

The loss of pilots is a major setback for Go First. Pilots are a critical part of any airline, and without enough pilots, the airline will not be able to fly its aircraft. The airline has said that it is working to recruit new pilots, but it is unclear how long this will take.

The loss of employees is also a major problem for Go First. Employees are essential for the day-to-day operations of an airline, and without enough employees, the airline will not be able to function properly. The airline has said that it is working to retain its employees, but it is unclear how successful it will be.

Future of Go First

The future of Go First is uncertain. The airline is facing a number of challenges, including financial problems, a lack of pilots, and a loss of employees. It is possible that the airline will be able to find a buyer and resume operations, but it is also possible that it may be forced to shut down.

