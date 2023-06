Follow us on EPFO deadline to apply for higher pension extended to July 11

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has extended the application deadline for the third time. Members who are eligible can now apply for a higher pension through July 11.

The body in charge of the provident fund had previously extended the deadline twice, first from March 3 to May 3 and then to June 26. The deadline was extended to give pensioners more time to solve any issues they might have.

More details awited...

Latest Business News