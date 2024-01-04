DGCA reports surge in domestic carrier fleet with 133 planes inducted in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: An undated file photo of Air India aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced a notable upswing in domestic airline fleet expansion in 2023, with the induction of 133 planes—a remarkable 51% surge compared to the previous year. Among these, 21 aircraft were acquired through wet lease arrangements.

In its statement on Thursday, the DGCA highlighted its proactive approach, aligning with the anticipated increase in aircraft inductions for 2024. The regulatory body expressed its commitment to enhancing regulatory capacity to expedite approvals related to aircraft inductions.

The scheduled operators introduced 112 aircraft into their fleets in 2023, marking a 38% increase from the 81 aircraft inducted in 2022. Factoring in the 21 wet/damp lease aircraft, the overall aircraft induction reached 133, a significant 51% rise from the previous year's 88.

The surge in aircraft additions contributed to broader network coverage, fostering connectivity and supporting lower fares during festive seasons, ultimately benefiting passengers. India continues to stand out as one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets globally.

As of December 31, 2023, DGCA reported 16 Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders with a combined endorsement for 771 aircraft. Furthermore, in 2023, DGCA conducted 5,745 surveillance activities related to airlines, airports, and approved organisations, leading to 542 enforcement actions based on findings from planned surveillance, spot checks, and night surveillance.

