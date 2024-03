Follow us on Image Source : FILE DGCA imposes fine of Rs 80 lakh on Air India for violating flight duty times rules

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 80 lakh on Air India Limited. The fine has been imposed for violation of regulations pertaining to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and fatigue management system (FMS) of flight crew.

This is a breaking news story.