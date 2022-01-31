Monday, January 31, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Parliament session to begin with President's address today; Economic Survey at 3 pm
Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Parliament session to begin with President's address today; Economic Survey at 3 pm

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Central Hall today.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2022 9:54 IST
Parliament of India 
Image Source : PTI (CROPPED)

Parliament of India 

The Budget session of Parliament will begin today with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind. He will address the joint sitting of the two Houses in the Central Hall at 11 am. Later in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She will present the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday. The Budget Session beginning today is the sixth to be held since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in January 2020. The Budget Session of 2020 was curtailed by eight sittings and the Budget Session of 2021 was shortened by 10 sittings.  

  • Jan 31, 2022 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President's address on Feb 7

    The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address from Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on February 7

  • Jan 31, 2022 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Separate timings for both Houses

    The Budget session is being held in the shadow of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will return to separate timings with members seated in the chambers of both Houses to ensure social distancing norms. While the Upper House will sit from 10 AM to 3 PM, the Lower House will sit from 4 PM to 9 PM.

  • Jan 31, 2022 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Naidu to chair virtual meeting with parties on RS agenda for Budget session

    Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a virtual meeting with leaders of various parties and groups in the House on Monday evening for setting the agenda for the Budget session of Parliament. It is customary for the Rajya Sabha chairman to hold a meeting with leaders of various parties and groups ahead of every session of Parliament to seek their cooperation in the smooth running of the house and for discussing the agenda for the session. The first such session-related virtual interaction will be held at 5 pm on January 31.

  • Jan 31, 2022 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Naidu, Birla discuss Covid-safe Budget Session

    Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday discussed preparations for the Budget session of Parliament amid the surge in coronavirus cases. The session begins Monday with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to members of both the Houses.

  • Jan 31, 2022 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Budget Session: Speaker Om Birla tweets

  • Jan 31, 2022 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Opposition to raise farmers' issues, Pegasus matter in Parliament

    The stage is set for a stormy Budget Session of Parliament that begins on Monday with the opposition set to target the Modi government on issues such as the Pegasus snooping row, farm distress and Chinese "incursions" in eastern Ladakh. The session will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha assembled together in the Central Hall and chambers of both the Houses in view of the COVID-19 situation. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 31, 2022 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Budget Session to commence today

    The Budget Session of Parliamnent will commence today with the address of the President. The session takes place in two parts. The first part will conclude on February 11. The second part will comment on March 14 and conclude on April 8.

