Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Parliament session to begin with President's address today; Economic Survey at 3 pm

The Budget session of Parliament will begin today with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind. He will address the joint sitting of the two Houses in the Central Hall at 11 am. Later in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She will present the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday. The Budget Session beginning today is the sixth to be held since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in January 2020. The Budget Session of 2020 was curtailed by eight sittings and the Budget Session of 2021 was shortened by 10 sittings.

