Hope MPs, political parties debate with open mind in Parliament, says PM Modi

Budget Session Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is ready to discuss all issues in the Parliament's Budget Session as he called for meaningful debates and discussions. Addressing the media outside the Parliament, he urged all MPs, political parties to debate with open mind to take India forward on path of development.

"Budget Session commences today. I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines," he told reporters.

"In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions & open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind & help take the country on the path to development swiftly," the PM said.

"True that polls affect Sessions & discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," he added.

The Prime Minister also urged everyone to stay alert in the wake of the new variant of COVID-19.

Notably, the Budget Session is being held in the shadow of the third wave of the Covid pandemic. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have separate timings with members seated in the chambers of both Houses to ensure social distancing norms.

While the Upper House will sit from 10 AM to 3 PM, the Lower House will sit from 4 PM to 9 PM, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The first part of the Budget Session will be held from January 31 to February 11 after which it will go into a recess to examine the budgetary allocations for different departments. The Session will resume on March 14 and conclude on April 8. The first part of the session will have 10 sittings while 19 sittings are scheduled for the second part.

According to Lok Sabha secretariat officials, four days beginning February 2 have been provisionally allotted for the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on February 7.

The Budget Session of 2020 was curtailed by eight sittings and the Budget Session of 2021 was shortened by 10 sittings.

