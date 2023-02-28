Bihar Budget 2023: 10 lakh jobs, focus on high growth rate in 2023-24 - Highlights

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IPRD_BIHAR Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary presented the state Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly.

Bihar Budget 2023: Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary present the first budget of the Mahagathbandhan government on Tuesday (February 28). The day began amid sloganeering by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the house over issues of law and order, corruption in the state. The BJP demanded resignation of CM Nitish Kumar and MLA Surendra Yadav, who recently gave a controversial remark over the Agnipath scheme.

Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary tabled the budget amid continuous sloganeering in the house.

Bihar Budget 2023: Highlights of finance minister's budget speech

The Centre has been denied Bihar the status of special state.

Efforts are being made to increase the revenue without increasing the tax burden.

There are limits to revenue receipts. GST limited the ability of states to levy taxes.

Objected to not getting a positive signal on the demand for continuation of GST compensation.

Fiscal deficit under control.

Fiscal deficit has been reduced from Rs 11,325 crore to Rs 422 crore

The state government is giving priority to education and health.

Infant mortality rate has come down from 43 thousand in 2012 to 27 in 2020.

In the field of education, 2.1 crore enrollment in the eighth standard in 21-22.

Gross Enrollment Ratio 2021-22 is also being improved.

Expenditure on social services has been increased 11 times.

Many ambitious schemes of Bihar are being now followed by the Central government.

Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojana: Bihar government implemented it in the year 2016, Center implemented in 2019 under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Jeevika was implemented in Bihar in 2007, Deendayal Yojana Center started in 2015 on the basis of our Jeevika Yojana.

We started the scheme to provide electricity to every house in 2016. Later, in September 2017, the Center also came up with similar plan.

Bihar launched Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yojana in the year 2019, Center started Amrit Sarovar Yojana on the same lines in April 2022.

The state government is increasing the expenditure despite the challenges of Covid.

The whole country including Bihar was affected due to economic recession.

Youth power is the basis of future, 10 lakh jobs will be created.

Along with skill development, proper arrangement of capital is being given priority in the budget.

Requisition of 49 thousand posts has been sent to Bihar Public Service Commission, 2900 posts to Staff Selection Commission.

Out of 75,543 and 90 thousand teachers in Bihar Police, 42 thousand have been appointed.

