Ayodhya: From Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata, industrialists invited for Ram Mandir ceremony | Full list

Ayodhya is all set for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. Lord Ram pran pratishtha will be done at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir after several rituals and traditions by the temple committee. The star-studded event will be attended by many celebrities from the film industry, sports fraternity, industrialists and politicians as special guests. Special arrangements have been made for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for over 1,000 guests, out of which 506 guests are state-declared. Here is the complete list of industrialists, who are invited for the iconic consecration ceremony.
Here is the complete list
- Mukesh Ambani
- Gautam Adani
- Ratan Tata
- Adar Poonawala
- Anant Mukesh Ambani
- Dilip Sanghvi
- Adi Godrej
- Ajay Piramal
- Sajjan Jindal
- Anand Mahindra
- Azim Premji
- Kumar Mangalam Birla
- Gautam Singhania
- Harsh Goenka
- NR Narayana Murthy
- Nandan Nilekani
- Govindasamy Sathasivam
- Ragam Kishore
- Shiv Kailash Dalmia
- N Chandrasekaran
- AM Naik
- Abhay Phitodiya
- Ajay Srira
- Anil Agarwal
- Arun Bharat Ram
- Ashok Hinduja
- Baba Kalyani
- Burman family from Dabur
- Byju Raveendran
- CK Birla
- Dr Sonal Ashish Chouhan
- GMR Rao
- Govind Kumar Sarada
- GVK Reddy
- Harsh Mariwala
- K Satish Reddy
- Dr N Kamakodi
- Kamal Niranjan Hiranandani
- Karsanbhai Patel
- K Krithivasan
- Madhukar Parekh
- Mahendra Choksi
- Manohar Lal Agrawal
- SN Subramaniam
- Murali Divi
- Muthoot family
- N Subramaniyam
- Naresh Trehan
- Naveen Jindal
- Niranjan Hiranandani
- Nirmal Minda
- Nusli Wadia
- Pankaj Patel
- Pawan Munjal
- Prathap C Reddy
- Puneet Yadu Dalmia
- Raghupati Singhania
- Rahul Bhatia
- Rajender Gupta
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala
- Roshni Nadar
- Sanjay Kirloskar
- Sashi Jagdishan
- Sateyen Bhupendra Dalal
- Siddharth Pavan Jain
- Sitaram Jindal
- Sridhar Vembu
- Yusuf Hamied