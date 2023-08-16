Aptech CEO Anil Pant passes away months after going on indefinite leave: Know all about him

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ANILPANTINDIAN Aptech CEO Anil Pant passes away

Aptech Managing Director and CEO Anil Pant passed away on Tuesday (August 15) at the age of 54. The company informed about his demise in a regulatory filing. "The company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr Anil Pant, Managing Director and CEO of the company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Dr Pant's contribution and energy will be missed by the company. All the directors and employees of the company convey their deepest condolences to his family," Aptech Limited said in the filing.

Pant was appointed Aptech CEO in 2016

According to his LinkedIn page, Pant took over as MD and CEO of Aptech in July 2016. The company had provided health updates of Pant on June 19 and July 18 this year and the board had formed an interim committee of certain members and senior management of the company for continuity of operations.

The appointment of Anuj Kacker as interim CEO had been thought upon and agreed by Aptech's Board of Directors on July 18. The company had informed the exchange on the relevant dates that Pant had filed for an indefinite leave on June 19th "on account of sudden deterioration of his health."

Know about Anil Pant

Pant had been working in IT and communications for 15 years. He worked six years as a principal consultant for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and two years as vice president for Sify Technologies.

His LinkedIn bio reads, "Over the past 28 years, he has held strategic roles of significant operating scale and complexity, of which more than 15 years are in the IT & Communications space, handling roles of increasing responsibilities across functions like Quality, Sales, Marketing, Delivery and Product Management, all culminating into P&L responsibility."

In his immediate past role at Tata Consultancy Services, he built a USD 100 million practice in the testing domain in five years. He is Six Sigma Black Belt certified, the bio added. It should be noted here that Pant completed his doctorate in philosophy from Lincoln University College Malaysia in 2019, and was an alumnus of BMS College of Engineering and Bangalore University.

