Alliance Air no longer part of Air India | Details

Tata Group-promoted Air India said on Thursday that Alliance Air is no longer its subsidiary.

"Alliance Air, from 15th April 2022, will no longer be part of Air India after its disinvestment and will be run as an independent Business unit under Government of India. Alliance Air has migrated to cloud-based passenger service system from 15th April 2022," it informed.

In a tweet, the airline said, "Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting wiith '9' or 3-digit flight number starting with '9I' may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air.

"Bookings or Queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from 15 April, 2022."

"Our new call centre numbers are +91 44 4255 4255 and +91 44 3511 3511. In case of any queries passenger can also email us at helpdesk@allianceair.in" it added.

Last year, Tata Group bought the debt-ridden state-owned Air India from the Central government by placing a bid of over Rs 18,000 crore at an auction. On January 27, 2022, it took over the full control of the airline.

