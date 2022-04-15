Tata Play unveils Binge Starter pack at Rs 49 for 4 OTT Platforms: 5 things you need to know

Friday, April 15, 2022
     
Tata Play has unveiled a new ‘Binge Starter’ pack at a cost of Rs 49 which will be valid for the next 30 days.   

Tata Play, previously known as Tata Sky has recently declared a new ‘Binge Starter’ pack for the customers. Under the package, the user will get access to four OTT platforms at a cost of Rs 49. This subscription will be valid for the next 30 days. 

Here is all you need to know about the Binge Starter pack from Tata Play:

  • Tata Play customers will get a free subscription to Eros Now, Zee5, ShemarooMe and Hungama 
  • If someone would like to try the services then we have a seven-day trial, to experience the new Binge Starter pack. 
  • The Binge Starter pack is only applicable to mobile usage only
  • Users will be allowed to use the plan on three mobile devices, simultaneously.
  • Once you buy this plan, you will be required to download the Tata Play Binge app from Google Play Store, after which you will be able to stream movies and TV shows on the respective platforms.

Just to remind you all that Tata Sky rebranded to Tata Play, in January 2022. 

