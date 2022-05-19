Alibaba, Antfin sell entire 43% stake in Paytm Mall for Rs 42 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Paytm Mall has raised around USD 800 million from several investors, including Alibaba, Ant Financial and SoftBank.

Chinese company Alibaba and its affiliate Antfin have sold their entire stake in Paytm Mall for Rs 42 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The exit transaction values Paytm Mall at around Rs 103 crore.

According to the filing, Paytm E-commerce, the parent firm of Paytm Mall, bought 28.34 percent stake in Alibaba while 14.98 percent stake was held by Antfin (The Netherlands).

Paytm Mall has raised around USD 800 million from several investors, including Alibaba, Ant Financial and SoftBank. No immediate comments were received from Paytm Mall on this transaction.

ALSO READ | Sensex, Nifty fall 2.60% each; IT, metal drag amid global market rout

ALSO READ | Supreme Court dismisses plea to review decision on removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head

Latest Business News