  1988 road rage case: Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1 year in jail
Alibaba, Antfin sell entire 43% stake in Paytm Mall for Rs 42 crore

According to the filing, Paytm E-commerce, the parent firm of Paytm Mall, bought a 28.34 percent stake in Alibaba and a 14.98 percent stake held by Antfin (The Netherlands).

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2022 16:39 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Paytm Mall has raised around USD 800 million from several investors, including Alibaba, Ant Financial and SoftBank.

Chinese company Alibaba and its affiliate Antfin have sold their entire stake in Paytm Mall for Rs 42 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The exit transaction values Paytm Mall at around Rs 103 crore.

According to the filing, Paytm E-commerce, the parent firm of Paytm Mall, bought  28.34 percent stake in Alibaba while 14.98 percent stake was held by Antfin (The Netherlands).

Paytm Mall has raised around USD 800 million from several investors, including Alibaba, Ant Financial and SoftBank. No immediate comments were received from Paytm Mall on this transaction.

