Adani Wilmar's Fortune launches TVC campaigns to cherish bond between Indians and home-cooked food

Adani Wilmar's Fortune edible oil brand has launched TVC campaigns for its products including the Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil (KGMO) to celebrate the cherished bond between Indians and home-cooked food.

Speaking about the newly launched brand campaigns, Sanjay Adesara, Marketing Head of Fortune Oils said, "Home-cooked food holds a special place in the heart of every Indian. With rising health consciousness, a reconnection to our roots, and the desire to explore and experiment with various cuisines, more and more Indians are turning to home-cooked food. We at Fortune have always championed home-cooked food and wanted to celebrate this relationship people have with home-cooked food as it enables the formation of new bonds, strengthens old ones, and helps the maker express their love, care and affection for others."

The brand campaigns have been conceptualised and created by Ogilvy as the value of home-cooked food remains ever-strong even as more people have started venturing to dine out.

Ogilvy South president and head of office, Tithi Ghosh shared her thoughts on the new campaigns and said, "The Fortune brand, which built its equity through cooking oils, now spans a wide range of kitchen staples like Atta, Rice, Besan, Dals. The stature of the brand is derived from not just oils but this range. Our task is to continue to build this stature and scale for Fortune. Fortune over the last decade has consistently spoken about the 'value' of home-cooked food. This value extends beyond the health, wholesome taste aspect, to intangible values of love and nurturance. The platform is universal and timeless, only needing a gentle refresh in terms of the depiction of our audiences whose lifestyles and identities are evolving. The brand wants to be seen as more inclusive as it reminds its diverse users - men and women, young and old who are using multiple Fortune products, of the emotion behind home-cooked food. While being made from the same ingredients, it's the love, and care that adds a special flavour and taste to the dishes which ultimately distinguishes one cook from the other."

"Mustard oil has gained prominence in recent years due to its health benefits and cultural relevance in Indian cuisine. Fortune KGMO leverages this shift to mustard oil by showcasing how it connects with the traditions and cultures of Indians. We discovered that unlike other oils in India, mustard oil is not just another cooking oil, but a connection to the traditions and cultures of Indians. Our TVC illustrates the same, as we showcase the different moments in our life where mustard oil plays a prominent role and how Fortune KGMO plays a pivotal role in enhancing these culinary, cultural and traditional experiences," added Sanjay Adesara.

"Fortune Kachi Ghani Pure Mustard oil is one of the most popular and loved traditional oil brands being used in households in North India. Fortune Mustard oil is not merely a cooking oil, it is the bearer of culture and tradition. With myriad rituals and dishes woven around it, the brand also ties together different places on the map.” Tithi Ghosh added. “With many local brands trying to stake a claim in households in North India, our task was to remind our audience about the legacy of the Fortune brand and its widespread popularity. The brand is a cultural symbol, one that transcends food. We have brought this to life through the jingle, the colour and richness of rituals and cooking. The ad is an ode to both the brand and the unique cultural fabric of North India."

